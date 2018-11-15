MILWAUKEE _ Brady Corp. (BRC) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $30.6 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The identification and security products maker posted revenue of $293.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $295.7 million.

Brady expects full-year earnings to be $2.20 to $2.30 per share.

Brady shares have increased 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 10 percent in the last 12 months.

