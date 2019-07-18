NEW YORK — With a nod to "The Handmaid's Tale," Amy Landecker announced on Instagram that she is "of Bradley," elopement style.
Landecker said Thursday she wed her fellow "Handmaid" co-star Bradley Whitford with their children and dogs, Izzy and Otis, as witnesses. They were married by political activist Ady Barkan at the courthouse in Santa Barbara.
The groom wore a blue suit jacket. The bride held a bouquet and tied the knot in a blue print day dress.
Whitford plays Joseph Lawrence and Landecker played Mrs. Mackenzie on "The Handmaid's Tale," the hit Hulu series. Representatives for the couple confirmed the happy news.
