PEORIA, Ill. — Darrell Brown had 22 points as Bradley defeated Evansville 69-58 on Sunday.
Elijah Childs had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Bradley (16-9, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Koch Bar added 11 rebounds.
Evan Kuhlman had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Purple Aces (9-16, 0-12), who have now lost 12 straight games. John Hall added 12 points. Jawaun Newton had 11 points.
The Braves improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces for the season. Bradley defeated Evansville 72-52 on Jan. 8. Bradley plays Indiana State at home on Wednesday. Evansville matches up against Loyola of Chicago at home on Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Loons
Luis Amarilla arrives from Paraguay promising goals for Minnesota United
He'll score 25, he told coach Adrian Heath, and that would rank him with MLS royalty.
West Metro
Sled dog racing makes historic return to Lake Minnetonka
Hundreds cheered the dogs and mushers at the start of the race in downtown Excelsior.
Twins
Twins, Dodgers complete Brusdar Graterol-Kenta Maeda trade
This time, the Twins reliever would be dealt to Los Angeles as the Red Sox make a separate trade.
Wolves
Celtics edge Thunder 112-111 for 7th straight win
Kemba Walker scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum had 26 and the Boston Celtics beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-111 on Sunday for their seventh straight victory.
Gophers
No. 25 Arkansas women erupt to down No. 15 Kentucky 103-85
Alexis Tolefree scored 30 points on 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and No. 25-ranked Arkansas beat 15th-ranked Kentucky 103-85 on Sunday.