MILWAUKEE — Dozens of Habitat for Humanity volunteers and workers have started the mammoth task of demolishing the Milwaukee Bucks' former arena.

The Bradley Center, which is next door to the new Fiserv Forum, is being deconstructed one locker and luxury suite at a time. The crews are saving furniture, equipment, fixtures and other items to be resold at Milwaukee County Habitat Re-Store shops.

Luxury suites are being stripped of their seats, counters and plumbing parts.

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity Jake Weiler tells the Journal Sentinel that lockers from the locker rooms could be used in someone's mudroom or in a garage. They are selling for $125 each.

Pieces from the arena are carted to the lobby, priced and then loaded onto a truck. The last Bradley Center event was held at the end of July.