NEW YORK — Best-selling thriller writer Brad Meltzer has moved on to the next real-life conspiracy.
The author of "The First Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington" has written "The Lincoln Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill America's Sixteenth President." Flatiron Books announced Tuesday that "The Lincoln Conspiracy" comes out May 5, 2020.
Meltzer said in a statement that the book tells of a secret society that attempted to kill Lincoln soon after his election. He calls it "a story few people know," one that reflects a country "deeply divided about race and social issues," as it is today.
