NEW YORK — Best-selling thriller writer Brad Meltzer is returning to his publishing roots.
Meltzer has a 3-book deal with the HarperCollins imprint Morrow, which released his debut novel "The Tenth Justice" in 1997. Morrow announced Thursday that his next book will come out in 2021 and will feature the protagonists Nola Brown and Zig Zigarowski from last year's "The Escape Artist."
Financial terms for his new contract were not disclosed. Meltzer has published many of his novels through Hachette's Grand Central Publishing, but also has released children's stories through Penguin Random House and a nonfiction book on George Washington through Macmillan.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Books
Brad Meltzer returns to first publisher, has 3-book deal
Best-selling thriller writer Brad Meltzer is returning to his publishing roots.
National
The Latest: Trump appears to sour on border security talks
The Latest on President Donald Trump and congressional negotiations on border security (all times local):
National
ICE force-feeding detainees on hunger strike in Texas
Federal immigration officials are force-feeding six immigrants through plastic nasal tubes during a hunger strike that's gone on for a month inside a Texas detention…
Variety
US doctor who survived Ebola honored for service in Liberia
Almost five years have passed since he nearly died of Ebola in Liberia, but Richard Sacra has never wavered from his commitment to the struggling West African nation.
Music
Choir combines NFL players' love of gospel music, football
Retired Dallas Cowboys safety Dextor Clinkscale gets a chance each year to re-experience the camaraderie of playing in the NFL when the Super Bowl Gospel Choir convenes to perform in the city hosting the league's marquee game.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.