LOUDON, N.H. — Brad Keselowski topped qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Friday for his first NASCAR Cup pole since 2017.
Keselowski turned in a fast lap of 136.384 mph in his Ford to edge Kyle Busch.
Busch qualified second at 136.311 mph, just ahead of older brother, Kurt. Kurt Busch is coming off his first victory of the season after edging younger brother Kyle last weekend at Kentucky Motor Speedway.
Keselowski has won three races this season.
