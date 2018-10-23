Boys' first team

(All are seniors)

Forwards/midfielders

Ty Benjaafar, Minneapolis Washburn: Key player for a Millers team ranked No. 1 much of the season. Named Class 2A Mr. Soccer.

Demetrius Bernardy-Nelson, Centennial, jr.: Scored 26 goals, led Cougars to first state tournament appearance.

Helio De La Torre, Mahtomedi: Top player for Zephyrs, the No. 3 seed in the Class 1A state tournament.

Herbert Endeley, Totino-Grace: Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year and Class 1A Mr. Soccer.

Alejandro Ferrer-Lugo, Minnetonka: Versatile player makes a difference at multiple positions.

Zinedine Kroeten, St. Louis Park: Maestro of the midfield earned rare tryout with Werder Bremen club in Germany.

Spencer Scott, Stillwater: Physical, technical player scored 18 goals for Ponies' state tournament team.

Defenders

Otis Anderson, Minneapolis Washburn: Locked down on opposition and scored seven goals.

Drew Collins, Champlin Park: Returned from ACL surgery and dominated some of the state's top threats.

Logan Huber, Stillwater: Anchored Ponies' staunch defense. Contributed 12 goals and 10 assists.

Goalkeeper

Scott Sampson, Woodbury: Uses great hands to stop shots and deft footwork to handle and distribute the ball.

David La Vaque