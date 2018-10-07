BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The 12 boys and soccer coach from Thailand who were found in a partially flooded cave are again capturing the media's attention.
The team is playing a friendly match Sunday against the River Plate youth soccer team of Argentina.
The Wild Boars soccer team participated a day prior in the opening ceremony of the Youth Olympic Games, which are taking place from Oct. 6 to 18 in the South American country.
The boys became well-known after they were trapped in a cave on June 23. They were found by two British divers and brought out in a daring rescue mission that ended on July 10.
Nearly 4,000 athletes between the ages of 15 and 18 will participate in the games.
