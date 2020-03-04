CLASS 2A

FIRST ROUND

Blake (22-6-0)

11 a.m. Thursday

Maple Grove (20-8-0)

Eden Prairie (22-5-1)

1 p.m. Thursday

Lakeville South (21-7-0)

Andover (24-3-1)

6 p.m. Thursday

St. Thomas Acad. (18-8-2)

Hill-Murray (19-6-3)

8 p.m. Thursday

Moorhead (21-5-1)

Semifinals

xxxxxxx

6 p.m. Friday

xxxxxxx

xxxxxxx

8 p.m. Friday

xxxxxxx

xxxxxxx

Championship

7 p.m. Saturday

xxxxxxx

CLASS 1A

FIRST ROUND

Mankato East/Loyola (14-13-1)

11 a.m. Wednesday

St. Cloud Cath. (23-3-1)

Hermantown (21-3-4)

1 p.m. Wednesday

Monticello (20-7-1)

Hutchinson (19-8-1)

6 p.m. Wednesday

Warroad (26-2-0)

Delano (22-6-0)

8 p.m. Wednesday

Mahtomedi (20-8-0)

Semifinals

xxxxxxx

11 a.m. Friday

xxxxxxx

xxxxxxx

1 p.m. Friday

xxxxxxx

xxxxxxx

Championship

noon Saturday

xxxxxxx xxxxxxx