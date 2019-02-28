Eden Prairie forward Drew Holt celebrated his first-period goal Wednesday during the ninth-ranked Eagles' 3-1 win over upset-minded Holy Family Catholic in the Class 2A, Section 2 boys' title game played at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Jack Jensen scored in the first period for Eden Prairie and later made a huge defensive play at the goal line late in the game with Holy Family playing with six attackers to help prevent the Fire from scoring the tying goal. Coverage on C6