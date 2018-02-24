Kory Pilarski, Tommy Broten and Colin Hagstrom scored in a 6½-minute span in the first period to spark Mahtomedi to a 5-0 victory over St. Paul Academy in the Class 1A, Section 4 boys' hockey quarterfinals Friday at Aldrich Arena.

Pilarski added a third-period goal, while Broten and Hagstrom each had an assist and Tom Paradise added two assists for the Zephyrs.

The Zephyrs (19-6-1), ranked No. 2 in the Class 1A, will play Northfield in the section semifinals on Tuesday at Roseville Arena.

In other boys' hockey:

South St. Paul 6, Totino-Grace 0: Matthew Gellerman had two goals and two assists and Owen Ramirez had two goals and an assist as the Packers advanced to the Class 1A, Section 4 semifinals. South St. Paul will play Simley on Tuesday at Roseville Arena after Simley edged Minnehaha Academy 5-4 on Thursday.

Orono 10, Waconia 2: Jack Suchy had three goals and four assists to lead the Spartans, ranked No. 5 in Class 1A, in the Class 1A, Section 2 quarterfinals at Parade Ice Garden. The Spartans (18-7-1) will play Minneapolis in the semifinals on Tuesday at Parade. Minneapolis defeated Providence Academy 7-1.

Boys' basketball

Apple Valley 75, Lakeville South 50: Nathan Macho shot 6-for-7 from the floor and scored 12 points and Josh Arnold added 11 points to lead the Eagles, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, to a South Suburban Conference victory at Lakeville South. The victory was the 13th in a row for the defending Class 4A champion Eagles (20-4, 15-1 South Suburban), who moved into first place in the conference standings.

Farmington 69, Lakeville North 67 (OT): Zach Hedquist scored 24 points and Adam Weed 18 to help the Tigers outlast the visiting Panthers. The loss knocked Lakeville North (20-4, 14-2), ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, out of first place in the South Suburban Conference standings. Tyler Wahl scored 29 to lead the Panthers.

Columbia Heights 83, Brooklyn Center 75: Quentin Hardrict scored 22 points and Wendell Matthews and Deundra Roberson each scored 19 to lead the Hylanders, ranked No. 6 in Class 3A, past the Centaurs, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A. The Hylanders (17-5) led by 10 points at halftime. Lu'Cye Patterson scored 24 and Adreone Springles scored 20 to lead the Centaurs (17-8).

DeLaSalle 69, Wayzata 53: Gabe Kalscheur scored 28 points to lead the Islanders (20-4), ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, to a nonconference victory over the Trojans. Jamison Battle scored 16 points and Tyrell Terry added 15 for DeLaSalle. Drew Galinson scored 19 to lead Wayzata (14-10).

North St. Paul 78, Mahtomedi 68 (OT): The visiting Polars, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A, outscored the Zephyrs, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, 12-2 in overtime to earn a Metro East Conference victory. Goodnews Kpegeol scored 20 points and Cahill Golden had 18 for the Polars (20-4, 13-1), who beat the Zephyrs 84-79 last month. Jack Shay scored 22 points and Zac Centers 21 for Mahtomedi (17-7, 9-5).

Girls' basketball

Hopkins 82, Eden Prairie 57: The Royals, ranked out No. 2 in 4A, clinched the Lake Conference championship by defeating Eden Prairie in the regular-season finale. Paige Bueckers scored 29 points and Raena Suggs added 17 to lead the Royals (23-3, 7-1 Lake Conference). Nnecka Obiazor and Natalie Mazurek each scored 18 points for the Eagles (15-11, 2-6).

Hutchinson 48, Holy Family 32: MaKenzie Rensch finished with 15 points and Elizabeth Wortz added 12 as the Tigers (20-6), ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, finished the regular season with their 13th victory in the past 14 games, this one over Holy Family. Julia Geurs scored nine points for the Fire (18-8), ranked No. 6 in Class 2A.