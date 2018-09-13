AVENTURA, Fla. — Officials say a 9-year-old boy is dead after falling from a high-rise condo building in South Florida.
The Miami Herald reports that the fall occurred Thursday afternoon in Aventura, an upscale suburb of Miami.
Aventura police say the boy fell from a high floor or the roof of the 11-story Echo condominium and landed in an adjacent park. The boy was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he died.
Police say the fall appears to be an accident. Officials didn't immediately release the boy's name.
