LACROSSE STATE TOURNAMENT PREVIEW

BOYS

When, where: Quarterfinals Tuesday at Chanhassen High School, semifinals Thursday at Minnetonka High School, championship Saturday at Chanhassen.

Unbeaten again

For the second consecutive year, Benilde-St. Margaret’s enters the state tournament undefeated. But the Red Knights are currently unfulfilled, having lost the 2018 title game to Prior Lake. They are 3-0 against teams in the field, including a 4-3 overtime victory against Prior Lake, the No. 2 tournament seed.

Cadets break through

Cheryl Myers • SportsEngine Maggie Brown (5) carries the ball up the field in the first half. Brown scored five goals, helping lead Eden Prairie to a 16-9 win over Chanhassen in a game on April 30. Photo by Cheryl Myers, SportsEngine

St. Thomas Academy upset No. 8 East Ridge for the Section 3 title and earned its first state tournament berth. The fifth-seeded Cadets face a quarterfinal rematch with No. 4 seed Mahtomedi. They defeated the Zephyrs 10-7 on April 23.

Players to watch

The tournament features two Mr. Lacrosse finalists: Eden Prairie’s Quentin Matsui and St. Thomas Academy’s Luke Williams. They are joined by four Benilde-St. Margaret’s players named first-team All-State: Jack Budniewski, Seamus Foley, Tucker Turrittin and Jack VanOverbeke.

GIRLS

What, where: Quarterfinals Tuesday at Minnetonka High School, semifinals Thursday at Chanhassen High School, championship Saturday at Chanhassen.

Eager Eagles

Eden Prairie didn’t exactly lay an egg in a 11-10 title game loss to Apple Valley last June. But the hard feelings lingered. “We learned we can never take anything for granted,” senior midfielder Kacie Riggs said. The top-ranked Eagles (15-1) fought to the end of a tough 10-8 victory against Prior Lake on May 20. A rematch is possible Saturday. The Lakers (15-1) hold the No. 2 seed and are likewise tested. They edged Edina 12-10 in the Section 6 final.

New tournament blood

Breck earned its first state tournament appearance by ousting private-school rival Blake in the section championship game. Forest Lake also makes its state tournament debut.

Players to watch

Five of the seven Ms. Lacrosse finalists are still playing: Breck’s Eloise Cherian, Prior Lake’s Kelsey Viger and Eden Prairie’s CJ Froemming, Brooke Lewis and Riggs. Emilie Bloyer of Eden Prairie and Prior Lake’s Grace Mattox are finalists for the Jake Anderson Award, given to the state’s top senior goaltender.

David La Vaque