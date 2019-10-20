Boyer Bouman's 13-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Davis with 49 seconds remaining rallied Southwest Minnesota State to a 42-38 NSIC victory over host St. Cloud State on Saturday.

The touchdown — Bouman's fourth TD pass of the game — capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive in one minute, 49 seconds. The drive began after Adam Stage's 45-yard field goal with 2:38 remaining gave the Huskies a 38-35 lead.

The Huskies, who trailed 35-21 midway through the third quarter, tied the score 35-35 on two rushing touchdowns by Curtwan Evans.

Bouman completed 29 of 51 passes for 328 yards and Davis caught 11 passes for 127 yards and three TDs for the Mustangs (3-4 overall, 2-3 NSIC).

Dwayne Lawhorn passed for 347 yards and two TDs for the Huskies (3-4, 2-3).

MSU Mankato 74, Mary 14: The Mavericks, ranked No. 3 in Div. II, rushed for 460 yards and six touchdowns to roll past the visiting Marauders. The victory was the 31st consecutive regular-season victory for the Mavericks (7-0, 5-0), who led 50-7 at halftime. Cade Johnson returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown and Parrish Marrow returned a punt 92 yards for the Mavericks. Mary is 1-6, 0-5.

Minot State 38, Concordia (St. Paul) 31: Ben Bolinske rushed for three TDs and threw a TD pass to help the host Beavers (3-4, 3-2) outlast the Golden Bears (4-3, 3-2). Maxon Hutton passed for 262 yards and two TDs for the Golden Bears.

Sioux Falls 34, Minn.-Duluth 3: The host Cougars (5-2, 3-2) took control with 20 points in the final six minutes of the first half and went to defeat the Bulldogs (5-2, 4-1), ranked No. 18 in Div. II. The Cougars led 27-3 at halftime,. Thuro Reisdorfer rushed for 171 yards and two TDs for the Cougars.

Winona State 27, Bemidji State 14: Junior Sam Santiago-Lloyd rushed for a career-high 231 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead the Warriors (5-2 3-2) past the host Beavers (5-2, 3-2). It was the third consecutive victory for the Warriors, who intercepted five passes.

Midwest Conference

Macalester 16, Lawrence 6: Jon Neve kicked three field goals in the second half to help the Scots outlast the host Vikings in Appleton, Wis. Michael Nadeau passed for 207 yards and rushed for a TD for the Scots (3-3).

UMAC

Greenville 40, St. Scholastica 34: Zach Edwards passed for 509 yards and three TDs but St. Scholastica (6-1, 4-1) fell short in Greenville, Ill.

MacMurray 45, Crown 27: Bobby Tedesco threw for 430 yards and six TDs to help host MacMurray weather the Storm in Jacksonville, Ill.

Martin Luther 24, Westminster 14: Joshuah Kren rushed for 205 yards and two TDs to lead the Knights to victory in Fulton, Mo.