PHOENIX — Brandon Boyd had 16 points as California Baptist edged past Grand Canyon 61-57 on Saturday night.
Ferron Flavors Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds for California Baptist (12-5, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference). Milan Acquaah added 10 points and nine rebounds and Bul Kuol had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Grand Canyon scored 22 points in the first half, a season low.
Alessandro Lever had 18 points for the Antelopes (5-11, 0-2). Carlos Johnson added 18 points and eight rebounds. Mikey Dixon had 14 points.
California Baptist plays Bethesda at home on Friday. Grand Canyon plays Chicago State on the road on Thursday.
