EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Authorities say a young boy watching fireworks in Indiana was rescued after failing more than 20 feet (6 meters) into a water-filled drain pipe.
A crowd watched as rescuers in Evansville lowered a swing-set seat into the pipe and pulled him up Thursday night. TV station WFIE reports that the boy was not injured besides cuts and scrapes, and that he was talking the entire time.
It's unclear how the boy fell into the drain pipe, which had a lid. Mark Mastison of the Evansville Fire Department says lowering the seat was "plan F." He says his crew "went through A through E already."
Mastison says the rescuers are highly trained.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Man with knife stabs 3 people inside Virginia plasma center
A man stabbed three people at a Virginia plasma center while patrons were donating blood, according to authorities.
National
Markets Right Now: Stocks slip as hopes dim for a rate cut
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
Local
Tech college officials working on Chinese partnership
Officials at Western Technical College in La Crosse are trying to develop a partnership with a Chinese university.
Celebrities
Kevin Spacey accuser drops lawsuit against actor
A young man who says Kevin Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 has dropped his lawsuit against the Oscar-winning actor.
Nation
Coast Guard searching for man who fell from Carnival ship
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 37-year-old man who apparently fell overboard from the cruise ship Carnival Victory.