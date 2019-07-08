DULUTH, Minn. — Authorities say the boy who drowned while swimming with friends in a northeastern Minnesota lake was from Wisconsin.
St. Louis County sheriff's officials have identified the 14-year-old boy as David Beck, of Superior. Beck died Thursday, two days after he was pulled from Little Grand Lake near Duluth. Officials say he was swimming with two other boys at a diving dock about 75 years from shore when he went under.
Bystanders from the beach and in boats dove into the water to search for the boy. They found him unresponsive at the bottom of the lake.
The sheriff's office says swimmer inexperience is believed to have caused the death.
