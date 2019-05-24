Over the past few weeks, the 5-year-old boy who survived being thrown from a third-story balcony at Mall of America has been undergoing procedures for "non-life threatening complications" related to the fall, according to an update from the boy's family.

The Woodbury family of the boy, who is named Landen, has been posting news of their son's recovery on a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $1 million over the past month.

"He is recovering, and his spirit is strong — but there is still a long road ahead," read the Thursday evening update.

The boy was thrown from the third level of the Mall of America by a stranger, apparently at random, and plunged 40 feet.

Earlier this month, 24-year-old Emmanuel D. Aranda pleaded guilty to the attack, after telling investigators he went to the mall "looking for someone to kill."

The family has asked for privacy as Landen recovers.

Andy Mannix