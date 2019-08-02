The 5-year-old boy who was gravely injured when he was thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America on April 12 has been moved out of intensive care, according to his GoFundMe page.

"Some great positive news to be able to share with you from Landen's family," page administrator Noah Hanneman, a family friend, wrote on the page Thursday. "We are happy to report that our son is no longer in intensive care and has been moved to an inpatient, physical rehab program at another hospital to help him continue to heal and focus on the next phase of his recovery."

The page, created on behalf of Landen's family, in Woodbury, has raised more than $1 million since April.

Landen fell 40 feet when was thrown from the third level of the mall by an apparent stranger. In May, Emmanuel D. Aranda pleaded guilty to the attack after telling investigators that he went to the mall "looking for someone to kill."

"There is hard work ahead," Landen's family wrote Thursday. "And, our beautiful boy has endured much already, but he is strong and his spirit remains vibrant.

"We continue to be eternally grateful for every prayer, every act of kindness and the love this world has shown has throughout this journey."