KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities say a little boy was rushed to a Kansas City hospital in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself with a gun that was left unattended and unlocked.
Police spokesman Capt. Lionel Colon says the shooting happened Sunday at a home in Kansas City, Missouri, and that the gun belonged to a parent of the boy. The boy's name hasn't been released. He is under the age of 6.
Police haven't described the location of the gunshot wound. Colon says the child's condition is stable Monday.
Colon provided no other information about the circumstances of the shooting. He says it is under investigation for prosecutors to review.
