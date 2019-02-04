ROCHESTER, Ind. — A 12-year-old Indiana boy who survived a bus stop crash that killed three young siblings has met the medics who saved his life.
Maverik Lowe's mother wrote in a Facebook post that her son on Saturday met with a nurse and a paramedic who treated him during a helicopter flight from the crash scene to a hospital.
WRTV-TV reports Jocelynne Lowe posted photos of the meeting outside a helicopter. She wrote that she'd waited three months to meet the two people "I owe everything to."
A woman driving a pickup truck struck and critically injured Maverik as he and three other children crossed a highway to board a school bus on Oct. 30 near Rochester.
Six-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, were killed.
