INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — An International Falls Middle School student is in custody after he was accused of making a bomb threat.
The Koochiching County Attorney's Office is reviewing the case and deciding whether to issue a juvenile delinquency petition against the 12-year-old. He could have a detention hearing Monday in juvenile court to determine whether he should continue to be held.
Authorities say the threat was made Nov. 18.
