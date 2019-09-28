A 4-year-old boy was reportedly in critical but stable condition Saturday, a day after falling from a third-story window at Mary’s Place, which offers transitional housing for homeless families in downtown Minneapolis.
The boy apparently was playing with his 7-year-old sister about 6:30 p.m. Friday when he fell out the window and onto the pavement, said Cyndi Barrington, spokeswoman for the Minneapolis Police Department. The window apparently was covered by a screen. The boy reportedly was alert when he was taken by ambulance to HCMC.
An adult was in the room at the time, Barrington said. Foul play is not suspected.
In 2016, a child fell from a second-story window at the facility. The child recovered.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesota's school nurses face growing workload
The job has evolved beyond scrapes and nosebleeds
Minneapolis
Boy critical but stable after three-story fall in Minneapolis
Foul play is not suspected, police say.
Local
Metro briefs: Freeman, Hutchinson accept 2019 salary hikes
HENNEPIN COUNTYCounty attorney, sheriff accept raisesHennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and Sheriff David Hutchinson said Wednesday that they will accept a pay raise approved by…
Local
Minnesota briefs: Destination Medical Center board considers transportation issues
ROCHESTERDMC board weighs transportation issuesThe Destination Medical Center Corporation board met last week to consider several pressing issues, including a transportation development plan and a…
Local
Coaxing the body to heal itself
An obsolete surgical balloon might not sound like a tool of cutting-edge health care, but doctors at Mayo Clinic are repurposing it as they expand…