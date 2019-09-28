A 4-year-old boy was reportedly in critical but stable condition Saturday, a day after falling from a third-story window at Mary’s Place, which offers transitional housing for homeless families in downtown Minneapolis.

The boy apparently was playing with his 7-year-old sister about 6:30 p.m. Friday when he fell out the window and onto the pavement, said Cyndi Barrington, spokeswoman for the Minneapolis Police Department. The window apparently was covered by a screen. The boy reportedly was alert when he was taken by ambulance to HCMC.

An adult was in the room at the time, Barrington said. Foul play is not suspected.

In 2016, a child fell from a second-story window at the facility. The child recovered.