JERSEY CITY, N.J. — An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old never woke up from a nap at a New Jersey preschool.
Staff at the Cordero School in Jersey City found the boy unresponsive after he took an afternoon nap Thursday.
The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Principal Derek Stanton said in letter to parents that they will have grief counselors at the school Friday.
The boy's name has not been released.
There is no indication of foul play.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Sheriff: Angry Waffle House patron throws drink at worker
A sheriff's office in Georgia says a woman threw a soft drink at a Waffle House worker who put her change on the counter instead of in her hand.
Nation
Child porn probe yields bestiality charges for Georgia pair
Authorities say a child pornography investigation led to bestiality charges for a Georgia couple.
Nation
Security guard killed outside notorious Florida strip club
Police say a shooting at a notorious strip club in Miami has left one security guard dead and another wounded.
Variety
Cat rescued after sliding down dam's spillway
A wayward cat is safe after it was rescued from a dam in Indiana.
Variety
Eatery fined for ID'ing transgender woman over bathroom
The Washington, D.C, attorney general says a restaurant will be fined $7,000 for stopping a transgender woman outside a bathroom and asking for her ID.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.