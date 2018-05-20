Lincoln Erickson, 8, left, with his dad, Brian Erickson, won a new boat, motor and trailer by catching a .93 pound crappie Saturday. Travis Frank photo.

Lincoln Erickson, 8, of Rogers won a new boat, motor and trailer rigged with fish-finding electronics on Lake Minnetonka Saturday by catching a .93 pound crappie during the Minnesota Bound Crappie Contest.

Lincoln's prize-winning fish was the first registered to hit nearest to the secret weight chosen ahead of time by contest organizers.

Wiinds were blustery during the annual contest, which was headquartered at Lord Fletcher's, but the turnout perhaps neared the 2,000 anglers who fished in the same event in 2017.

Scores of other prizes also were awarded, with contest proceeds benefiting the non-profit, Fishing for Life.

Here are other winners Saturday:

Adult first: Brad Wellenstein, Plymouth. 1.35 crappie

Adult second: Daniel Iversen, Maple Plain. 1.27 crappie

Adult third: Jason Bahr, Brainerd. 1.14 crappie

Adult fourth: Melanie Bissen, Tonka Bay. 1.14 crappie (tie-but Jason

weighed his first)

Adult fifth: Chris Mitzuhata. 1.13 crappie



Youth First: Kyle Glaser. 1.22 crappie .

Youth Second: Logan Beniek, Tonka Bay. 1.04 crappie

Youth Third: Nolan Francois. 1.02 crappie

Youth Fourth: Conner Vanwinkle, Farmington. 1.01 crappie

Youth fifth: Aiden Rosenau, Waconia. .97 crappie

