A 7-year-old boy died Friday after being pulled from the Mississippi River in St. Cloud, where he had been playing with his 5-year-old brother, according to St. Cloud police.

Fuad Abdirisak Rahey was pronounced dead at St. Cloud Hospital at 12:28 p.m. after firefighters pulled him from the river at Munsinger Park, 1515 Riverside Drive SE., at 11:28 a.m. They had received an emergency call about a child going underwater as he and his little brother played in the river.

The St. Cloud Fire Department used a rescue boat to assist in the 25-minute search, with police offers assisting from on shore.

The investigation into Fuad’s death remains active, but investigators have not found any indication of foul play.

The Ramsey County medical examiners office will perform the autopsy.