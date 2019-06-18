KENOSHA, Wis. — Authorities say a 5-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound after two adults abandoned him at a hospital in southeast Wisconsin.
Police say the shooting happened before 2 p.m. Monday at a home in Kenosha, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Milwaukee.
Staff at the Froedtert South Hospital-Kenosha Campus called authorities after two people dropped the wounded boy off, then left. Authorities have not described the relationship between the adults and the child who died.
Police say the investigation is still "very active."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
State Fair adds 31 new foods and 7 new vendors
Get ready for Cheesy Sriracha Funnel Cake Bites, Mini Donut Lattes and Peaches n' Cream Nachos. The Minnesota State Fair has announced its new foods for the 2019 fair, and the list includes the usual attention-seekers and potential gut bombs.
Local
Target took hit with IT glitches; the only question is: how big?
After a weekend of problems at its cash registers, Target said Monday it was experiencing no new issues, and that it was working to resolve the problem.
Local
Chief: Officer killed in crash, speeding driver arrested
Milwaukee's police chief says an officer on his way home from work was struck and killed by a speeding driver who ran a red light at a Milwaukee intersection.
Local
Boy, 5, dies after being shot and dropped off at hospital
Authorities say a 5-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound after two adults abandoned him at a hospital in southeast Wisconsin.
National
Klobuchar lists executive orders she'd sign as president
Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar has released a list of 100-plus executive orders she says she'd sign in her first 100 days in office.