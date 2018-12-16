A 15-year old boy is dead and two of his passengers are injured following a one-car crash Saturday night in Morrison County, officials said.

Riley Ballou of Randall was traveling east about 8 p.m. on Forest Road in Green Prairie Township, north of Little Falls, when his vehicle left the road and then hit a tree, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Ballou was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers riding with him were injured and taken to the hospital.

Harley Gangl, 15, of Little Falls was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by helicopter while Derrick Andres, 16, of Randall went to the same hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is unknown.