TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida teen has died after collapsing during conditioning drills with his school's football team.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that 14-year-old Hezekiah Walters collapsed Tuesday afternoon at Middleton High School.
Tampa police say the team had been conducting drills for about a half-hour when the incoming freshman lost consciousness. He later died at a hospital.
Police say the practice included weightlifting and wind sprints with water breaks.
The county medical examiner's office will determine a cause of death.
A Hillsborough County Public Schools spokeswoman says the district is reviewing the death.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Uber, Lyft suggest changes but want drivers as contractors
Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft say they are willing to change the way they treat drivers in California as long as state lawmakers don't require them to classify drivers as employees, a move that would entitle them to a wide range of benefits.
Nation
Islamic State in Afghanistan aims to attack US, general says
The Islamic State group in Afghanistan is a "very worrisome" threat to the United States, and U.S. counterterrorism efforts have yet to shrink its extremist ambitions, a senior American general said Wednesday.
Variety
Man arrested in deaths of Dallas transgender woman, 2 others
A 33-year-old man has been arrested in the slayings of three women in Dallas, including a transgender woman whose death brought nationwide attention, police said Wednesday.
National
House panel votes to hold top US officials in contempt
A House committee voted Wednesday to hold two top Trump administration officials in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas for documents related to a decision adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census.
National
Idaho court: Officer didn't see misdemeanor? Arrest not OK
The Idaho Supreme Court says law enforcement officers can't arrest someone for a misdemeanor unless they have a warrant or actually saw the crime being committed.