A 10-year-old boy was hospitalized in Bemidji Wednesday for a gunshot wound he suffered after discovering an unsecured handgun in the family's home.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called at 5:42 p.m. to the Sanford Hospital-Bemidji emergency room for the report of the injured child. The investigation revealed that the boy accidentally shot himself with the .22 caliber handgun. An arrest was made, and is pending criminal charges with the Beltrami County Attorney's Office.

The sheriff's office did not reveal the boy's condition or whether the arrested subject was a parent or other family member.

STAFF REPORT