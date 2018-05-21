A 1-year-old walked out of his Maplewood home without his family knowing and was run over and killed, authorities said Monday.

The incident occurred about 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Prosperity Road, police said.

Andrew Her was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital and was pronounced dead there, according to police.

"Preliminary investigation revealed Her, who was thought to be inside the home, was struck by a vehicle as family members shifted parking places," a statement from police read.

Police say the driver has been cooperative and did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time. The driver's identity has not been disclosed.

"This is a terrible tragedy affecting Andrew's parents, family, and all who knew him," said Police Cmdr. Dave Kvam.