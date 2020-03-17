The Jamal James-Thomas Dulorme championship fight scheduled for April 11 at the Minneapolis Armory has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

James (26-1, 12 knockouts), a 31-year-old Minneapolis native, was set to box Dulorme (25-3-1, 16 KOs) for the World Boxing Association interim welterweight belt. A second championship bout on the card was Minneapolis-based 22-year-old David Morrell Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) fighting Lennox Allen (22-0-1, 14 KOs) for a vacant interim supper middleweight belt.

A news release said the Armory is exploring options for when to reschedule the fight card and will have a new date in the coming weeks. Currently held tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date, and refund options would be made available via an e-mail from Ticketmaster.

NEWS SERVICES