Caleb Truax, a former world boxing champion from Osseo, has withdrawn from his rematch with Peter Quillin scheduled for Aug. 31 at the Minneapolis Armory because of a right Achilles’ tendon injury.

Replacing that match on the card will be a 10-round heavyweight fight between Cuban Frank Sanchez and Victor Bisbal, who represented Puerto Rico in the 2004 Olympics, Premier Boxing Champions announced Thursday in a news release.

Sanchez is 12-0 with 10 knockouts; Bisbal is 23-3 with 17 knockouts.

Truax’s first super welterweight fight with Quillin on April 13, also at the Armory, was stopped when Truax got a severe cut above his right eye on a head butt in the second round.

“It looks like the Caleb Truax fight wasn’t meant to be,” said Quillin, who will now fight Alfred Angulo on a Sept. 21 card in Bakersfield, Calif., instead. “I’m ready to go 12 rounds right now.”

3 high school games set for TCO Stadium

Three regular-season high school football games this fall will be played at the TCO Performance Center Stadium in Eagan, the Vikings announced.

Eden Prairie will host Shakopee on Sept. 20, Apple Valley will host Chaska on Sept. 27, and Mankato West will host Rochester Mayo on Sept. 28. The first two games will start at 7 p.m., the third at 6 p.m.

This is the second season that prep games have been played at the TCO Stadium.

Tickets for the games will be sold at the participating schools, with walk-up tickets available before the game. .

Jim Paulsen

Etc.

• Former Minnesota State Mankato forward Max Coatta signed with the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL.

• The St. Scholastica men’s and women’s teams were picked as the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference favorites in cross country in preseason coaches’ polls. The Saints women are four-time defending UMAC champions.