With the distraction of the Super Bowl, freezing weather affecting large portions of North America and only one big new release in theaters in "Miss Bala," moviegoing audiences largely took the weekend off from the theaters in what is estimated to be the lowest-earning Super Bowl weekend in nearly two decades.

M. Night Shyamalan's "Glass" kept a fragile hold on the No. 1 spot for the third time while "The Upside" stayed in a close second on this sleepy box office weekend. Studios on Sunday estimated that "Glass" has earned an additional $9.5 million in ticket sales, bringing its total earnings to $88.7 million.

STX's "The Upside" added $8.9 million. The Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston film has held up well in its four weeks in theaters, never dropping more than 30 percent week to week. Its domestic grosses are at $75.6 million.

The weekend's only big newcomer, "Miss Bala," landed in third place with $6.7 million. Gina Rodriguez ("Jane the Virgin") stars in the Catherine Hardwicke-directed action remake of a 2011 Mexican film. "Miss Bala" was made for a modest $15 million. Still, with a dismal 27 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it will have its work cut out for itself to break even.

The Mads Mikkelsen survival thriller "Arctic" also opened in limited release.

Overall industry grosses from the weekend are estimated to be around $71 million. There hasn't been a worse-performing Super Bowl box office weekend since 2000.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters:

1. "Glass," $9.5 million.

2. "The Upside," $8.9 million.

3. "Miss Bala," $6.7 million.

4. "Aquaman," $4.8 million.

5. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," $4.4 million.

6. "Green Book," $4.3 million.

7. "The Kid Who Would Be King," $4.2 million.

8. "A Dog's Way Home," $3.5 million.

9. "Escape Room," $2.9 million.

10. "They Shall Not Grow Old," $2.4 million.

ASSOCIATED PRESS