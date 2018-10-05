HASTINGS, Minn. — State investigators say a box cutter blade was found at the scene of a fatal police shooting in Hastings.
Twenty-three-year-old Keagan Johnson-Lloyd was killed Monday evening during an encounter with Hastings police. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Johnson-Lloyd stabbed a fellow resident at a group home and fled before the encounter.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says Johnson-Lloyd died of multiple gunshot wounds.
The BCA is leading the investigation. The agency has not said what prompted Officer Geoff Latsch to shoot Johnson-Lloyd. Latsch is on standard administrative leave.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
The Latest: Senate Dem says Kavanaugh op-ed not persuasive
The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):
National
Record imports push US trade gap to $53.2 billion in August
Record imports drove the U.S. trade deficit up for the third straight month in August. The deficit in the trade of goods with China and Mexico hit records.
National
Interior Secretary to announce $3M Boston Navy yard project
U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is announcing plans to refurbish the old Navy yard in Boston that's home to the USS Constitution, the world's oldest commissioned warship still afloat.
National
Box cutter found at scene of fatal police shooting
State investigators say a box cutter blade was found at the scene of a fatal police shooting in Hastings.
National
Key senators undecided as Senate poised to vote on Kavanaugh
The Senate is poised to take a crucial vote Friday on whether to advance Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court as key Republican senators remain undecided amid allegations of sexual misconduct and intense protests that have divided the nation.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.