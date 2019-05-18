CONCORD, N.C. — Clint Bowyer will start up front as he looks to win his first NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
It won't be easy, though, with Kyle Busch right alongside.
Bowyer has only had one top-10 finish in this non-points race in his nine previous trips. He says he's excited to try for the win — and the $1 million prize that goes to the champion.
Busch got the weekend off to a strong start with a victory in the truck series race on Friday night. Busch won this event two years ago.
NASCAR will experiment with a setup that reduces engine temperatures. The hope is to find a usable setup package when NASCAR rolls out its Gen 7 car in 2021.
