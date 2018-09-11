BOWLUS, Minn. — A post office in central Minnesota is set to reopen after being temporarily shut down due to health and safety concerns from water damage and possible bacterial growth.
The U.S. Postal Service says the Bowlus Post Office will resume operations Wednesday.
The office was temporarily closed earlier this month and has been cleared to reopen.
The building had shown damage to the walls, ceiling, building materials and floor coverings.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Stage & Arts
After record attendance on Lake Harriet, Art Shanty Projects won't return this winter
The organization is running a shortfall after missing out on a major Minnesota State Arts Board grant.
Minneapolis
Authorities ID men killed in north Mpls. market; suspect awaits charges
The killings were among 4 in a three-day span in the city.
Local
A sign of fall: DNR issues season's first color report
This should be a banner year for fall colors.
St. Paul
St. Paul private colleges fret over $15 minimum wage for work-study students
Private colleges and universities may have to raise tuition to pay students higher wages.
Local
Minnesota health officials seek woman who dropped off rabid bats
Health officials need more information about where dead bats were found.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.