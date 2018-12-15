LAS VEGAS BOWL

Arizona State (7-5) vs. No. 19 Fresno State (11-2)

2:30 p.m. in Las Vegas (Ch. 5)

Fresno State finds itself in Saturday's Las Vegas Bowl as the champion of the Mountain West Conference in coach Jeff Tedford's second season, less than two years removed from a 1-11 record.

Arizona State, in its first season under coach Herm Edwards, hopes to use its game on the first day of the bowl season as a launching pad to similar success.

Fresno State can set a school record for victories in a season, which would be the latest accomplishment for a team that has already won the conference title, picked up its first victory on the blue turf of Mountain West standard-bearer Boise State and won at UCLA 38-14. The Bulldogs' only losses are to the Gophers and Boise State, but they won their return trip to Idaho in overtime in the conference championship game.

Edwards was hired to propel Arizona State to the top of the Pac-12, and he hopes to use Vegas as a launching pad. Edwards plans to use a significant number of players still eligible to redshirt this season.

The Sun Devils found plenty of significant contributors on defense from Edwards' first recruiting class, but he will be looking for young options to emerge in the passing game as wide receiver N'Keal Harry is not playing after declaring for the NFL draft. Harry had 73 receptions for 1,088 yards receiving as a junior and caught nine of quarterback Manny Wilkins' 19 touchdown passes.

CELEBRATION BOWL Alcorn State (9-3) vs. North CAROLINA A&T (9-2)

11 a.m. in Atlanta (Ch. 5)

CURE BOWL

TULANE (6-6) VS. louisiana-LAFAYETTE (7-6)

12:30 p.m. in Orlando (CBSSN)

NEW MEXICO BOWL

NORTH TEXAS (9-3) VS. UTAH STATE (10-2)

1 p.m. in Albuquerque (ESPN)

CAMELLIA BOWL Georgia SOUTHERN (9-3) VS. Eastern MICHIGAN (7-5)

4:30 p.m. in Montgomery, Ala. (ESPN)

NEW ORLEANS BOWL

MIDDLE TENNessee (8-5) VS. APPALACHIAN STate (10-2)

8 p.m. (ESPN)

ASSOCIATED PRESS