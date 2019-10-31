This time of year is usually when Gophers football fans hope and plead for a sixth victory in order to become bowl eligible and have their team's season extend for another few weeks and end up in an exotic destination like Detroit.

But P.J. Fleck's team took care of the bowl eligibility issue by winning its first six games and now, at 8-0 and with four formidable games ahead, the Gophers are primed for a bowl that could have an impact on your holiday vacation plans.

ESPN's football bowl experts, Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura have Minnesota playing in prime games. Schlabach has the Gophers facing Texas A&M in the Outback Bowl in Tampa and Bonagura has then going to the Orange Bowl in Miami against Wake Forest. Sports Illustrated also has the Gophers playing Wake Forest in the Orange Bowl; CBS bowl expert Jerry Palm, USA Today, watchstadium.com and Athlon Sports all agree with Schlabach.

HOWARD SINKER