SAN FRANCISCO — Jimbo Lull grabbed 13 rebounds and scored 16 points and San Francisco beat Portland 81-65 on Thursday night.

Jamaree Bouyea added 16 points and Jordan Rathino had 10 for the Dons (19-11, 8-7 West Coast Conference). Khalil Shabazz scored 12 points and made five assists and Josh Kunen had 10 points.

Charles Minlend, whose 15 points per game heading into the matchup led the Dons, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

Tahirou Diabate and Jojo Walker scored 17 points apiece for the Pilots (9-21, 1-14). Takiula Fahrensohn added 11 points.

The Dons leveled the season series against the Pilots with the win. Portland defeated San Francisco 76-65 on Jan. 4. San Francisco (19-11, 8-7) finishes out the regular season against Loyola Marymount on the road on Saturday. Portland finishes out the regular season against Santa Clara on the road on Saturday.