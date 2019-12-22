SAN FRANCISCO — Jamaree Bouyea had 19 points as San Francisco beat UC Davis 93-84 on Saturday. Charles Minlend, Josh Kunen and Jimbo Lull added 16 points apiece for the Dons. Minlend also had seven assists for the Dons, while Kunen posted seven rebounds and five assists.
San Francisco (10-3) posted a season-high 24 assists.
San Francisco put up 60 points in the second half, a season high for the team.
Joe Mooney had 22 points for the Aggies (5-9). Ezra Manjon added 17 points. Elijah Pepper had 11 points and six rebounds.
San Francisco plays Fresno State on the road on Monday. UC Davis matches up against New Mexico on the road next Sunday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
No. 20 San Diego State routs Utah 80-52 to improve to 12-0
Malachi Flynn and San Diego State head into Christmas off one of their most impressive wins of the season.
Gophers
Slater, Carter lead Long Beach State past Utah Valley 68-65
Colin Slater and Michael Carter III scored 15 points apiece and Long Beach State ended a five-game skid with a 68-65 win over Utah Valley on Saturday night.
Wild
Huberdeau, Dreidger lift Panthers to 4-2 win over Hurricanes
Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist in the third period, Chris Dreidger stopped 42 shots, and the Florida Panthers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 Saturday night.
Wolves
Nets overcome Trae Young's 47 points, beat Hawks 122-112
Spencer Dinwiddie carried the Brooklyn Nets to their largest comeback victory of the season.
Gophers
Hatcher, Bayless propel Arkansas State to Camellia Bowl win
Layne Hatcher passed for 393 yards and four touchdowns, including a late 13-yarder to Jonathan Adams, and Arkansas State held to beat Florida International 34-26 on Saturday night in the Camellia Bowl.