EL PASO, Texas — Souley Boum scored 26 points, tying his career high, as UTEP stretched its home win streak to nine games, getting past Southern Miss 76-64 on Thursday night.
Bryson Williams added 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Miners (10-6, 1-2 Conference USA). Boum was 14 of 14 from the foul line and Eric Vila had 10 rebounds.
Gabe Watson had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (4-12, 0-3), Leonard Harper-Baker added 14 and LaDavius Draine 13 points.
UTEP plays Louisiana Tech at home on Saturday. Southern Miss faces UTSA on the road on Saturday.
