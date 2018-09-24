TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Eugenie Bouchard was eliminated in the first round of the Tashkent Open on Monday, continuing another difficult season for the former Wimbledon finalist.
Bouchard lost to 2015 Tashkent champion Nao Hibino 6-3, 6-3 despite being a break up early in the second set.
Hibino will next face Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, who beat Dejana Radanovic 6-3, 6-0.
Also, Stefanie Voegele lost to 17-year-old Russian Anastasia Potapova 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3, and fifth-seeded Tatjana Maria defeated Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-1, 6-2.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
The Latest: No timetable for Porzingis' return to the Knicks
The Latest on NBA media day from around the league on Monday (all times local):12:45 p.m.Kristaps Porzingis says he is taking a conservative approach to…
Sports
WADA's Reedie defends Russian anti-doping reinstatement
World Anti-Doping Agency president Craig Reedie's message to all those angry athletes out there: What else did you want me to do?The harshly criticized leader…
Wolves
Garnett's $77 million lawsuit a stark warning for other pro athletes
Most people can't fathom what it's like having that much money, let alone losing it. But sports millionaires could feel Garnett's pain.
Gophers
At World Cup, Puerto Rico hopes to lift spirits back home
Puerto Rico guard Dayshalee Salaman remembers huddling with her family in her grandmother's house as the wind from Hurricane Maria howled outside.
Vikings
Tommy McDonald, speedy Hall of Fame receiver, dies at 84
Tommy McDonald, the small, speedy and sure-handed receiver who teamed with quarterback Norm Van Brocklin to help the Philadelphia Eagles win the 1960 NFL championship, has died. He was 84.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.