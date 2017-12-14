St. Paul’s Bottle Rocket has closed.

The short-lived Blue Plate Co. restaurant and bar, housed in the former Scusi location at 1806 St. Clair Av., signaled its shuttering on Facebook, changing its status to permanently closed.

On the website, a statement reads in part: “As dining habits change, we have determined that Bottle Rocket is best suited for a fast-casual concept … We thank our guests and employees for being the heart and soul of the restaurant.”

In the statement, Blue Plate Co. also hinted to a reincarnation of Bottle Rocket at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, which is currently in the planning stages of a new wave of restaurants and shops.

“We are actively looking for a space and footprint that will better align with our soon-to-be-built fast casual space, with our partner HMSHost, at MSP airport,” the statement continued.

Bottle Rocket, which debuted in February of this year, replaced Scusi, which was also a Blue Plate Co. concept, and offered a laid-back American menu with Southern flair, as well as a craft cocktail program.

(Photo courtesy Bottle Rocket Facebook)