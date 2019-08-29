BRACKLEY, England — Valtteri Bottas is staying on for a fourth straight year with Mercedes in Formula One.
The British-based team says it has exercised the option to keep the 30-year-old Finnish driver for the 2020 season as the teammate of world champion Lewis Hamilton.
Bottas has won twice this year and is second in the drivers' standings with 188 points, 62 behind Hamilton.
In 2½ seasons with Mercedes, Bottas has five wins and 10 pole positions.
