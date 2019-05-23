JOHANNESBURG — Botswana's government says it has lifted its ban on elephant hunting, a decision that is likely to bring protests from wildlife protection groups.
The southern African nation is home to more elephants than any other country, with an estimated 130,000.
The government's statement posted on social media says the change comes after consultations with stakeholders. It says hunting will resume "in an orderly and ethical manner" but does not say how it will be regulated.
The hunting ban had been in effect since 2014.
Botswana's environment ministry says a Cabinet review found high levels of conflicts between elephants and humans.
