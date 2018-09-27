KENOSHA, Wis. — Authorities say both suspects wanted in an armed robbery, high-speed chase, crash and attempted home invasion in southeastern Wisconsin are in custody.
Sheriff's officials say two men armed with handguns robbed a gas station in Mount Pleasant Tuesday night. Racine County sheriff's deputies and Mount Pleasant police began pursuing the suspects who were in a stolen car. The chase about 10:30 p.m. continued on Interstate 94 into Kenosha County where tire deflation devices were used. The suspects exited the interstate at Bristol where they crashed into a police squad car and ran from their vehicle.
About 4 a.m. Wednesday a Bristol resident called authorities to say he shot at a man trying to break into his home. The suspect ran away. Sheriff's officials say that wounded suspect was found riding a bike along I-94 and was arrested. A second suspect was arrested Wednesday near where the chase ended. Both are 19 and are Illinois residents.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.