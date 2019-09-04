– All parties to the war in Yemen are committing horrific abuses, from arbitrary killings to rape and torture, with an impunity that underscores a collective failure of the international community, a panel of international experts said Tuesday.

Saudi authorities directing airstrikes in Yemen that have inflicted heavy civilian casualties and deepened the country’s dire humanitarian crisis may bear criminal responsibility for war crimes, the experts said in a report they will present to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva next week.

Houthi authorities, they said, may have also committed war crimes, indiscriminately shelling civilian areas, targeting civilians with snipers, waging siege warfare and recruiting children to fight.

The U.S., Britain, France and Iran could be complicit in abuses by providing intelligence and logistics support, and by making arms transfers that were of “questionable legitimacy,” the panel said, and which perpetuated the conflict.

“The international community must stop turning a blind eye to these violations and the intolerable humanitarian situation” in Yemen, Kamel Jendoubi, the panel’s chairman, said in a statement. He urged the international community to open an independent investigation.

The panel said it had provided the names of individuals it identified as responsible for international crimes to U.N. Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet. The Human Rights Council will decide whether to pursue further action.

Since 2015, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been fighting in Yemen to oust the Houthis, a Yemeni faction that controls the capital, and to restore the fragile, internationally recognized Yemeni government. The war has killed thousands of civilians, mainly in Saudi-led airstrikes, and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

Saudi Arabia opposed the Human Rights Council’s decision to create the Yemen panel and has refused to cooperate. Neither has the United Arab Emirates, which largely withdrew from the war in July, or the Yemeni government. As a result the panel was unable to visit Yemen or Riyadh and based its findings on more than 600 interviews with victims, witnesses and other sources as well as documentary evidence.