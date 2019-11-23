Paid leave has long been a Democratic cause, one that candidates rallied around at the Democratic debate Wednesday night. Now it’s also one for Republicans, who’ve recently embraced a version of it, with a flurry of new bills and a White House summit next month. The debate revealed minor divisions in the candidates’ approaches; the bigger differences, though, are between the two parties.

Q: What is the main sticking point?

A: The big divide is over which workers would get paid time off and where the money would come from.

In general, Democrats support starting a new federal fund, financed by a payroll tax increase, that would provide paid leave for new parents and for workers with an illness or injury or with sick family members. (Three-quarters of people who use federal unpaid leave use it for their own health reasons or to care for family members other than newborns.)

Republican plans, and one bipartisan idea, focus more narrowly on new parents, with a different way to pay for it: People could dip into their own future federal benefits, and receive smaller benefits later.

Q: Why have Republicans embraced this issue?

A: Policymakers are addressing the fact that the United States is the only rich country with no federal paid leave, even though most parents work. The country’s lack of family-friendly policies is a factor in women’s stalled advancement in the workforce and the country’s declining fertility rate, research shows.

The 2016 presidential campaign was the first in which Republican candidates, including Donald Trump, called for paid leave. Political analysts say the push is driven by Republicans trying to win back both family-filled suburbs that have turned Democratic and conservative women who have been turned off by Trump.

Q: What have Democrats proposed?

A: Democrats — led by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut — introduced the Family Act in 2013. It would cover 12 weeks of partly paid leave for new parents and for workers who either are seriously ill or who have a close family member who is. It would operate essentially the same way that it does in eight states — through a fund financed by a 0.2% increase in payroll taxes for both employers and employees.

It is co-sponsored by all seven Democrats in Congress running for president. Other candidates have also endorsed it, and some have said they’d push for even longer leave, including Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

“Six months’ paid family leave is meant to and is designed to adjust to the reality of women’s lives today,” she said at the debate Wednesday.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said three months was more financially realistic, but agreed on the need. “We must do this and we will do this,” she said.

Q: What have Republicans proposed?

A: Several Republican proposals would allow new parents to collect Social Security early and receive less when they retire — treating it more like an individual account than a social insurance fund.

Some Republicans have also proposed letting people use pretax savings accounts to save for leave, and the 2017 tax overhaul included a credit for companies that voluntarily provide it.

Q: Are there any bipartisan paid leave bills?

A: A new bill — expected to be introduced in the next month — would use a similar strategy of tapping future benefits early. It would allow new parents to advance up to $5,000 of their annual child tax credits after a baby’s birth. The money could go to paid leave or other infant care expenses, and parents would collect a smaller credit for the next decade.

Q: What’s the disagreement over coverage?

A: There are major disagreements between supporters of each approach, and one is over which workers can use paid leave. The Family Act covers all family and medical caregiving, while the other bills cover only new parents.

“That is a very, very big difference,” DeLauro said.

Q: Why not pass parental leave now and a broader bill later?

A: “I’ve been there, done that,” DeLauro said. “You check the box and it’s over.”

But proponents of the narrower bills say they could coexist with a broader policy in the future.